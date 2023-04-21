Supreme Court Rules to Keep Abortion Pill Widely Available for Now

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a lower court restriction on mifepristone on Friday, ensuring the commonly used abortion pill will remain widely available in California for now.

The justices granted emergency requests from the Biden administration and New York-based Danco Laboratories, maker of the drug. They are appealing a lower court ruling that would roll back Food and Drug Administration approval of mifepristone.

The drug has been approved for use in the U.S. since 2000, and more than 5 million people have used it. Mifepristone is used in combination with a second drug, misoprostol, in more than half of all abortions in the U.S.

