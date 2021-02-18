Watch Live Coverage of Mars Rover Perseverance Landing

After years of complicated preparations, NASA is expected to attempt its ninth Mars landing on Thursday at 12:55 p.m. PT.

The live landing commentary will begin at 11:15 a.m.

If it lands successfully, the rover, named Perseverance, will search for signs of ancient microbial life; collect broken rock and dust samples to be analyzed by researchers on Earth; study Mars' geology and climate; and "pave the way for human exploration beyond the Moon," according to NASA.

Perseverance also is carrying a the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter, which will attempt the first powered, controlled flight on another planet, according to a NASA press release.