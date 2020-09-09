No, You Didn’t Wake Up to the Apocalypse. Wildfire Smoke Turns Bay Area Sky Orange and Dark

In days of yore, when people looked to the heavens for omens of doom, waking up in the morning to an orange-tinged sky with only a hint of light filtering through may have been enough to signal the end of the world.

Today, it takes that plus massive wildfires, extreme heat, power shutoffs, filthy air and worldwide contagion to do the trick.

As of mid-morning, it still looked, quite eerily, like dawn’s early light in the region. But if you’re thinking sign-of-apocalypse, that’s not the case.

Dense smoke plumes from several large wildfires burning in parts of Northern California and even Oregon are blocking out the sun, shrouding the Bay Area in an orange glow.

“We have multiple layers of clouds down near our regular marine layer,” said Jan Null, a meteorologist with Golden Gate Weather Services. “Up above, we have three or four different layers of smoke coming from a variety of fires as far away as Oregon; some fires to the east of Chico.”

Those layers, which cover most of the Western two-thirds of California and are filtering out the sun, are made up of different densities of smoke. “In some cases, some of those plumes are 20 or 30,000 feet where they're being risen up by the heat from these fires,” Null said.