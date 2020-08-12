Android Phones Will Now Automatically Receive California Earthquake Warnings

Now, Android phone users can opt in to a network of mini seismometers "that are looking for earthquakes,” said Marc Stogaitis, a Google engineer who helped develop what the company is calling the Android Earthquake Alerts System.

As an earthquake starts to propagate out, Stogaitis said, the phones closest to the epicenter detect the location of the shaking and send a signal to a Google server. The system can then “aggregate data from many folks to determine if an earthquake is happening and how big it is,” he said.

The public can access that information through Google search. For example, if someone who feels shaking in Oakland and types in “earthquake near me,” Google will retrieve the quake data collected by the network of phones.

The phones aren't as accurate as a network of seismometers monitored by professional earthquake scientists who can pinpoint a quake's epicenter and exact magnitude, but the phone data is available in real time. Previously, although users could see information from the USGS, it wasn't available until several minutes after the quake.

Stoigatis said the goal is to eventually send this global quake data straight to people's phones through alerts, as is now the case for California quakes.

“We’re essentially racing the speed of light (which is roughly the speed at which signals from a phone travel) against the speed of an earthquake,” Stoigaitis wrote in a blog post announcing the new product. “And lucky for us, the speed of light is much faster.”

ShakeAlert

First publicly available in 2018, ShakeAlert delivered earthquake warnings to transit agencies and municipalities, but it was not available to the public until last October, when California introduced the cellphone app MyShake, the nation’s first statewide early warning system for the public.

MyShake downloads have been available for IOS users through iTunes and through GooglePlay stores for Android phones since October 2019.

Allen said users have downloaded the app “about a million” times.

Now, he said, because the system will automatically push the alerts to phones, a much larger fraction of the population in California will benefit.