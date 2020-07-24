San Mateo Is the Only Bay Area County to Escape California's COVID-19 Watchlist. But How Long Can That Last?

In their late 50s, the husband and wife team started the gym for bodybuilders as an alternative to the big chains. Takashima, who says she's a former competitive bodybuilder, says they wanted a family friendly space without the “muscle heads at the front desk, who are huge, but always rude.”

For now, Physique Magnifique is operating with modifications. Staffers take the temperatures of members at the door, sanitize the bottoms of their shoes, and wipe down the equipment once an hour, Takashima says.

But how long Physique Magnifique can stay open is dependent on California health officials who are closely watching the state of the coronavirus in the county. Over the last week, anticipation has mounted that the hammer could drop any time.

“We expect it,” Takashima said, adding she is concerned about how long they would be forced to remain closed. “The first time we got shut down, we didn’t think it would go on for so long. But we were shut down for three-and-a-half months, which was not good.”

California health officials will add a county to the watchlist if they detect that coronavirus cases or hospitalizations are surging; if ICU bed and ventilator capacity are stretched too thin; or if a county isn’t completing enough testing. If a county is on the watchlist for three days or longer, the state can order the shuttering of businesses while the county works with health officials to lower its numbers below the watchlist thresholds.

In San Mateo County, state officials have identified two troubling trends indicating increased spread of COVID-19.

First, the two-week coronavirus case-rate average has ticked above the state benchmark of 100 cases per 100,000 people. Louise Rogers, chief of the San Mateo County Health System, told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that number was at 105.7.

“We're clearly above the state benchmark, but we are trending slightly down now from our high of 110.4 cases per 100,000 that was reported on July 17,” she said, adding she believes the high rate is due in part to more testing.

The second problematic statistic concerns a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, which have risen by more than 10% in recent weeks. That also exceeds the state benchmark.

But 22 of the county's 67 patients have been hospitalized as the result of a coronavirus outbreak at San Quentin State Prison in Marin County, and Rogers has made the case to state health officials that they shouldn’t factor in patients who are transferred from outside the county.

The hospitalization metric is “very sensitive to swings with relatively small underlying numbers,” she said during the supervisors' meeting. “No fewer than five hospitalizations might cause a 10% bump.”

Rogers and San Mateo County Health Officer Scott Morrow have also argued that reclosing local businesses would not be an effective strategy in their particular county.

They point to contact tracing results, which show that the people who are getting sick are not becoming infected through recently reopened businesses. Rather, it is essential front-line employees like electricians, municipal employees and farmworkers, who have been working all along, pushing the statistics higher, as well as residents who gather at homes without wearing masks.

“A majority of people we are seeing infected now are front-line workers, live in crowded multigenerational conditions, live with lack of trust in, and in fact have downright fear of, government,” Morrow said in a statement posted to the county’s website Monday.

Rogers and Morrow do not believe that “sector-by-sector closures are the most helpful strategy to address the spread,” Rogers told the Board of Supervisors at the meeting Tuesday.

Nevertheless, she said her team is “engaged with the state about this possibility and their concerns,” and she expects “an outcome” any day.

Supervisor David Canepa, who represents an area including Brisbane, Daly City and South San Francisco, said during the meeting that he worries about the effect of a repeat closure on the county’s small businesses.

“It would be absolutely catastrophic if we were to go into shelter-in-place 2.0,” he said. Canepa called his district the most working class in the county, and said, "People are just trying to make it; people who work in the back of kitchens, people who work at the airport. Our unemployment rate right now is at 10.8%; last year, it was 3%.”