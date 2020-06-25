PPE Is Still a Huge Issue. Here's How Each County is Handling It

Alameda County has aggressively stockpiled protective gear to support all types of health care facilities, but no two counties have handled the challenge of obtaining PPE the same way.

Santa Clara has distributed around 4 million pieces of equipment so far, according to Dr. Jennifer Tong, who directs the health care surge branch for the county’s Emergency Operations Center.

Tong said the county has focused on gathering data, so that it knows how busy facilities are, and which facilities are “using PPE in the way that it's designed to be used.”

In San Mateo County, hospitals may choose to inform officials of the status of their PPE supplies or not. “We don’t know where all individual hospitals are in their PPE supplies because they don’t report that to the county Emergency Operations Center,” the county said, in a statement.

In Contra Costa, Solano and Marin, county officials say all hospitals have stated they have enough PPE for a month.