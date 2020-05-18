Voting is Open To Name Three Peregrine Falcon Chicks at Cal

Among the finalists in UC Berkeley's annual competition to name peregrine falcon chicks born atop the Campanile are noteworthy California medical pioneers, iconic state flora, the tallest peaks in the Bay Area, and the three spell-casting heroes of Harry Potter.

UC Berkeley crowdsourced name ideas using social media accounts set up to promote Annie and Grinnell, the peregrine falcons who made a home on the Campanile in 2016 and began raising chicks there the following year.

In April, two male chicks and one female hatched — every chirp and wing flap captured by Cal Falcon webcams, the popular live streaming video cameras trained on the falcons.