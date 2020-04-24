Watch: Coronavirus Mythbusting for Teens

Misinformation about the coronavirus is so widespread, researchers are beginning to call it an "infodemic."

False claims and rumors about everything from treatments and remedies to how the virus is spread are popping up everywhere; it’s hard to keep track of what’s accurate and what’s not.

"Above the Noise " is a Youtube show for teens that investigates the research behind controversial and trending topics in the news.

In this episode, host Myles Bess speaks with John Swartzberg, a professor of infectious disease at UC Berkeley's School of Public Health, to set the record straight and provide tips for vetting information you might find online.