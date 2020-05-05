Coronavirus Data Dashboards for Bay Area, California, U.S. and the World, All in One Place

As the weeks wear on, and states begin to emerge from this unprecedented period of dormant economic and social activity, the question for people in the Bay Area of "How much longer?" will only intensify. County health departments in the region now have a joint set of criteria they are looking at to guide them in deciding when and how much to allow residents and businesses to tiptoe out of hibernation.

For those who want to access the kind of COVID-19 data that public health officials are staring at in order to divine in them the right conditons in both the Bay Area and California for loosening restrictions, we've curated some of the best sources for following along. First up is the California Health and Human Services Agency's dashboard, which is chock full of California case statistics and hospital data, sorted by every county in the state.

More California Data

Bay Area Data

The nine counties of the Bay Area have released data dashboards where you can monitor daily counts on cases, deaths, hospitalizations, demographics and more.

Here is Santa Clara County's data, for example. Click on the image to be taken to the dashboard.

Data Dashboards by County

Projected Peaks in U.S. States and the World

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, a research center at University of Washington Medicine, models the projected curve of the pandemic for each U.S. state and each nation using the latest available data. Though of late the model has come under some criticism. Here's more about different models from The New York Times.





More U.S. data

Across the Globe: Cases, Deaths, Recoveries and More

If you want to find coronavirus data for cities across the globe, the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins has created a global interactive map with stats for the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.





WHO Data Tracks Curves by Region and Country

The World Health Organization (WHO) keeps a Situation Dashboard showing the number of cases and fatalities by country. Scroll down the page for interactive tools to follow curves for different countries and global region. This includes the number of cases confirmed per day and the change over time.



