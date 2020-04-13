KQED is a proud member of
Download These Science-Related Virtual Backgrounds for Your Zoom Meeting
Teodros HailyeJon Brooks

In this age of shelter-in-place, people are doing a lot of connecting via the video conferencing platform Zoom, which has a popular feature allowing users to change their background while in a meeting. So we thought you might be interested in these stunning science-related possibilities for your next get-together with friends or colleagues. That's right, show them you have a science background. Well, you know what we mean. Download an image from the thumbnails below.

Images courtesy of NASA, Deep Look, Planet and NOAA.

NASA
KQED Deep Look
Planet Labs
NOAA

