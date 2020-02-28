Coronavirus in California: Another Case of Community Transmission, in Santa Clara County

A third case of COVID-19 in Santa Clara County has been announced by the county's health department. However, the new infection is more worrisome than the previous two because the woman infected has no known exposure to the virus through travel or close contact with anyone confirmed to have the new coronavirus -- what medical professionals call "community transmission."

The health department says the patient is an "older adult woman with chronic health conditions" who is a resident of Santa Clara County.

The woman was hospitalized for a respiratory illness, the department says, and her physician requested testing for COVID-19.

"Since receiving the results last night, the department has been working to identify contacts and understand the extent of the exposures," the department said in a press release.

"This new case indicates that there is evidence of community transmission but the extent is still not clear," said Dr. Sara Cody, director of the of the Santa Clara Public Health Department, in the release. 'I understand this may be concerning to hear, but this is what we have been preparing for. Now we will need to start taking additional actions to slow down the spread of the disease."

The first likely case of community transmission, in California as well as the U.S., was a woman in Solano County who is being treated at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento County.

At a press conference this afternoon the California Department of Public Health said there are now eight public health labs in the state that can test for COVID-19. The labs are located in Alameda, Santa Clara, Tulare, Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties.