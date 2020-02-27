California Seeks Origin of First Possible Community Transmission of COVID-19

Governor Gavin Newsom and state health officials said Thursday they are combing the community where the new case of novel coronavirus was transmitted to find out where and how the patient contracted the disease, and to isolate people she came in contact with.

At a press conference at the state capitol, Newsom said the CDC has committed to sending 10 personnel to California to assist with investigating locations the patient went, and interviewing people who were in contact with her.

Newsom also said California currently has 200 testing kits but that more from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are on their way and are expected "any day now."

"Our top priority is getting the testing to be better," he said.

Newsom was joined by officials with the California Health and Human Services Agency, the California Department of Public Health and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.