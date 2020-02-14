Lawmakers Should Reject Newsom's $1 Billion Green Loan Fund, Legislative Analyst Says

The California Legislative Analyst’s Office is recommending the state Legislature reject Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal for a $1 billion green loan fund.
When Newsom released his state budget proposal in January, he announced the four-year revolving loan program, meant to help grow small- and medium-sized climate-friendly businesses.
The progam is intended to jumpstart businesses like electric vehicle charging stations, climate-friendly farming initiatives and other sustainability projects that have a hard time attracting private capital.
“As we grow, we must demand that the benefits of this growth be widely shared by workers and small businesses – not just those with access to huge amounts of capital,” Newsom said at the time. “
But in a report released Thursday by the LAO, a nonpartisan advisory agency for the state Legislature, analysts said such a loan program would be problematic.