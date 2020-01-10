California Climate Budget To Include $1 Billion Green Loan Fund

The governor’s proposal, however, fills a different role, according to Kirsten Snow Spalding, director of the investor network for Ceres, a non-profit advocacy organization with a focus on driving investment in environmental sustainability. While cap and trade dollars have helped pay for significant projects in targeted communities, she said, this new money could help bring infrastructure projects, for example, far enough along for other investors to feel comfortable stepping in.

“For institutional investors, there’s some risk in investing in climate solutions,” Spalding said. “Having the revolving loan fund will help incentivize private money to flow into infrastructure and projects.”

Ira Ehrenpreis, managing partner at venture capital firm DBL Partners, said the proposal could help bridge a gap in funding for climate innovations that have reached early levels of commercialization, but aren’t yet mature enough to attract venture capital.

“There’s a gap in enabling them to attract the kind of capital to get to scale and in a timeline that would actually help our planet,” he said. “What we need is a marriage between technology innovation and policy innovation — this is a marriage between the two.”

Newsom is calling for an initial funding of $250 million in the new budget that starts in July. Additional funding would be put into the fund over the next four years until it reaches $1 billion.

The fund would be administered by the governor-controlled Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank, which provides public financing assistance for economic development projects. The budget summary indicates the administration’s Strategic Growth Council and the labor department would provide strategic direction.

Projects would be chosen based on their ability to meet California’s environmental goals and the need to access low-cost borrowing. Applicants would also need to show how their projects will create high-quality, good-paying jobs for the workers they hire.

