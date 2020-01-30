After a Dry January, California Snowpack is Trending Below Normal

State water officials say the snowpack near Lake Tahoe is 79 percent of the historical average for this time of year.

The California Department of Water Resources conducted the second monthly snow survey of the year Thursday morning at Phillips Station snow course in the Sierra Nevada, south of Lake Tahoe.

It's one of 260 stations that measures snowpack statewide.

Snowpack across the state is averaging 72 percent of what's normal for the start of February.

Scientists record snowpack as Snow Water Equivalent (also known as Snow Water Content); it measures how much water the snow contains. They record the depth in inches that would be produced by melting the snow.