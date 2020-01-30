After a Dry January, California Snowpack is Trending Below Normal
Peter Arcuni
Sean de Guzman, chief of Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting at the state Department of Water Resources, prepares to insert the long aluminum survey pole into the snow at Phillips Station, south of Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada. Ramesh Gautum, Chief California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program, and Lauren Miller, engineer DWR’s Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Section, help with the survey. (Ken James/California Department of Water Resources)

State water officials say the snowpack near Lake Tahoe is 79 percent of the historical average for this time of year.

The California Department of Water Resources conducted the second monthly snow survey of the year Thursday morning at Phillips Station snow course in the Sierra Nevada, south of Lake Tahoe.

It's one of 260 stations that measures snowpack statewide.

Snowpack across the state is averaging 72 percent of what's normal for the start of February.

Scientists record snowpack as Snow Water Equivalent (also known as Snow Water Content); it measures how much water the snow contains. They record the depth in inches that would be produced by melting the snow.

The data helps scientists determine how much water will melt during the spring and summer months to replenish California's reservoirs. The runoff of melting Sierra snow provides about one-third of California's water supply.

DWR's Jan. 2 snow survey tracked the Sierra snowpack at close to average for the start of the year. But California experienced a dry January that slowed the accumulation of snowpack.

Those officials will continue to monitor snowpack through April 1, when it typically reaches its peak and the spring runoff begins.

