Wildfire Smoke Expected to Blanket Bay Area Friday; High Wind Warning This Weekend

Air quality officials are warning that smoke from the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County will spread over the Bay Area early Friday morning, making it unhealthy for sensitive people to be outside and for adults and children to be active outdoors. This map shows the current air quality in the Bay Area.

While winds in Sonoma County fell Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service is warning that extreme winds this weekend could be the most dangerous since the 2017 wine country fires. Officials are expecting winds to kick up Saturday night with gusts up to 45 miles-per-hour along the San Francisco peninsula and Santa Cruz Mountains and 75 miles-per-hour at the tallest mountain peaks in the North Bay and East Bay. They've issued a fire weather watch through Monday morning.

Unhealthy Air Moving In

Smoke from the Kincade fire moved out over the ocean on Thursday, but winds are expected to shift overnight and National Weather Service maps show smoke moving south across the Bay Area throughout the day on Friday.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has called a Spare the Air alert for Friday and is urging people to stay indoors with doors and windows closed; this alone can cut indoor pollution by half. Officials also advise setting air conditioning to recirculate in order to prevent outdoor air from being pulled indoors. If you're troubled by the level of smoke in the air, here are other steps you can take to protect your health.

Wildfire smoke contains tiny particles in the ash and soot that can lodge in the lungs; the smallest particles can even enter the blood stream. They cause inflammation that can trigger breathing problems, and can damage the lungs, leading to pneumonia or bronchitis.

Kincade Fire Spreads

Late Thursday, CalFire officials said the Kincade Fire has burned 49 buildings and spread to 16,000 acres.