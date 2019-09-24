California Defiant as EPA Threatens to Pull Highway Funds Over Poor Air Quality

Less than a week after the Trump administration revoked California's authority to set its own vehicle emissions standards for cars and trucks, the federal Environmental Protection Agency warned the state that it could lose federal highway funds if it doesn't clean up its air.

In a letter sent Tuesday to the California Air Resources Board, the EPA described the state’s air quality as the worst in the country with 34 million people living in areas that do not meet National Ambient Air Quality Standards.

The agency called on the state to address a backlog in plans aimed at reducing air pollution, and to work with federal regulators to develop workable plans or risk highway funding sanctions and other penalties.

“California has failed to carry out its most basic responsibilities under the Clean Air Act, and as a result, millions of Californians live in areas that do not meet our nation’s air quality standards,” EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said. “EPA stands ready to work with California to meet the Trump Administration’s goal of clean, healthy air for all Americans, and we hope the state will work with us in good faith.”

California's leaders contend that they are working hard to meet current federal smog standards, but the state is hindered by the federal government's failure to strictly control pollution from heavy-duty freight including trucks, trains, planes, and ships.