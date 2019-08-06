July Was the Hottest Month Ever Recorded

Much of Europe baked in a brutal heat wave this summer. In Greenland, where temperatures are 10 to 15 degrees F above average, 10 billion tons of ice is melting into the ocean daily.

“This is exactly what the climate models predict,” said Daniel Kammen, a UC Berkeley professor who chairs the school's Energy and Resources Group.

The state’s resident s are already seeing the impacts of global warming in more frequent and intense wildfires. Residents also have higher medical and energy costs as they use more air conditioning, Kammen says, and farmers are taking a hit as they attempt to cope with new weather conditions. The expense is mostly being shouldered by low-income people who can least afford it, said Kammen.

“We are seeing the social disruption right here in the Bay Area, not just some remote story about 122-degree days in India,” he said. “It is very close to home.”

Kammen says the new data underscores the importance of moving away from fossil fuels as an energy source, which would prevent the worst effects of climate change.

It can still be done, and California can contribute, he says. Already, officials have committed the state to renewable energy and climate-friendly policies such as the cap-and-trade system and a mandate for solar energy capability in the construction of new homes, Kammen says. But he thinks the state can do more, like building homes around mass transit and implementing farming techniques that use less fertilizer, pesticides and water.

And he wants to see “a realistic plan for the most car-intensive state in the nation to switch us all to electric and hydrogen vehicles. That has to be next on California’s agenda.”