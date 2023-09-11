Legal Battle Over Feinstein's Late Husband's Assets Heads to Mediation

A dispute between Sen. Dianne Feinstein and the trust overseeing her late husband Richard Blum’s sizable estate will head to mediation, a process both sides agreed to at a San Francisco court hearing on Monday.
The agreement means that, for now at least, the lawsuits over Blum’s estate will not be tussled over in court; instead, both sides will sit down privately with a mediator to try to reach an agreement.
At issue are three lawsuits filed by Feinstein’s daughter, Katherine Feinstein, on behalf of her mother that challenge the trust established after the 2022 death of Blum, a prominent San Francisco investment banker and Katherine Feinstein’s stepfather.
The main suit alleges that the trustees have refused to disperse money to Sen. Feinstein, including to pay for her recent medical bills. It also accuses the trustees of elder abuse — for withholding resources from Sen. Feinstein — and of pursuing a course of action that would ultimately result in improperly funneling millions of dollars to Blum’s daughters rather than to Sen. Feinstein.
The second suit seeks to name Katherine Feinstein as a trustee, while the third is aimed at forcing the trust to sell a vacation home in Stinson Beach owned by Blum and Sen. Feinstein.