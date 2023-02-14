KQED is a proud member of
Sen. Dianne Feinstein Will Not Seek Reelection, Ending Groundbreaking Political Career

Michael R. Blood
The Associated Press
Sen. Dianne Feinstein speaks into a microphone while sitting down.
California Sen. Dianne Feinstein speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on July 12, 2022, with abortion rights and anti-abortion rights activists.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced Tuesday she will not seek reelection in 2024, signaling the end of a groundbreaking political career spanning six decades, in which she shattered gender barriers and left a mark on political battles over reproductive rights, gun control and environmental protection.

“I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends," Feinstein said in a statement, adding that she intended to remain in Congress through the end of her term.

“Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives,” she said. “Each of us was sent here to solve problems. That’s what I’ve done for the last 30 years, and that’s what I plan to do for the next two years. My thanks to the people of California for allowing me to serve them.”

The announcement was widely expected. Feinstein, who turns 90 in June, was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1992 and is currently the oldest serving member of Congress.

In recent years, questions have been raised about her cognitive health and memory, though she has defended her effectiveness representing a state that is home to nearly 40 million people.

In advance of her announcement, a field of Democratic candidates had already begun assembling for what is likely to be a fierce campaign to replace her in a heavily Democratic state. In January, Reps. Katie Porter and Adam Schiff both threw their hats in the ring, with other high-profile candidates likely to follow.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Feinstein’s decision during a closed door lunch of Democratic senators at the Capitol, spurring rounds of applause.

Feinstein told her colleagues that her husband’s death last year had taken a major toll, and that she was ready to step away from public life after finishing this term, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said after the meeting.

“Senator Feinstein made history,” Warren said. “She changed this country and she was a woman on the front lines in fights, like access to assault weapons, and national security and intelligence.”

She added, “Every other woman in public office owes a special debt to Dianne Feinstein.”

Feinstein was the first woman to serve as president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in the 1970s, the first female mayor of San Francisco and the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from California. She was also the first woman to head the Senate Intelligence Committee and the first woman to serve as the Judiciary Committee’s top Democrat.

She ascended to the San Francisco mayoralty after the November 1978 assassinations of then-Mayor George Moscone and city Supervisor Harvey Milk by a former supervisor, Dan White. Feinstein found Milk’s body.

She was first elected to the Senate in 1992 in the “Year of the Woman,” in which a group of newly elected female senators changed the face of the chamber.

During her three decades in the Senate, she was a pragmatic centrist who was known for reaching out to Republicans to find middle ground. But in more recent years her moderation chafed with a state party that was growing increasingly liberal.

In her last campaign, in 2018, the California Democratic Party endorsed a liberal rival to replace her, with some delegates complaining Feinstein had been in Washington too long and hadn’t stood up strongly enough for immigrants.

Feinstein was not always embraced by the feminist movement, but her experiences shaped her outlook through decades in public life.

“I recognize that women have had to fight for everything they have gotten, every right,” she told The Associated Press in 2005.

Feinstein was long known for her keen mind and razor-sharp tongue, dispensing verbal zingers when challenged on the issues about which she was passionate. But in recent years, she sometimes appeared confused when asked questions about signature issues. And she infuriated liberals when she closed out confirmation hearings for Justice Amy Coney Barrett in 2020 by embracing Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham, a Republican, and thanking to him for a job well done.

Liberal advocacy groups that had fiercely opposed Barrett’s nomination to replace the late liberal icon Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg were furious and called for Feinstein to step down from the Judiciary Committee leadership. A month later, she announced she would remain on the committee but relinquish her position as the top Democrat.

Feinstein has long been associated with efforts to broaden gun restrictions. Early in her career, the Senate approved her amendment to ban manufacturing and sales of certain types of assault weapons as part of a crime bill that President Bill Clinton signed into law in 1994. The ban expired 10 years later and was never replaced, but it remained a trademark issue of hers in a career that was molded by gun violence.