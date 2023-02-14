Sen. Dianne Feinstein Will Not Seek Reelection, Ending Groundbreaking Political Career

Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced Tuesday she will not seek reelection in 2024, signaling the end of a groundbreaking political career spanning six decades, in which she shattered gender barriers and left a mark on political battles over reproductive rights, gun control and environmental protection.

“I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends," Feinstein said in a statement, adding that she intended to remain in Congress through the end of her term.

“Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives,” she said. “Each of us was sent here to solve problems. That’s what I’ve done for the last 30 years, and that’s what I plan to do for the next two years. My thanks to the people of California for allowing me to serve them.”

The announcement was widely expected. Feinstein, who turns 90 in June, was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1992 and is currently the oldest serving member of Congress.

In recent years, questions have been raised about her cognitive health and memory, though she has defended her effectiveness representing a state that is home to nearly 40 million people.

In advance of her announcement, a field of Democratic candidates had already begun assembling for what is likely to be a fierce campaign to replace her in a heavily Democratic state. In January, Reps. Katie Porter and Adam Schiff both threw their hats in the ring, with other high-profile candidates likely to follow.