Los Angeles Democrat Adam Schiff — a Key Trump Critic — Running for Feinstein's Senate Seat

Los Angeles Congressmember Adam Schiff, who raised his national profile as a key player in the impeachments of former President Donald Trump and the House committee that investigated efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, says he’s running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Dianne Feinstein.
Schiff's campaign released a video announcement which focused on his biography -- an introduction to voters who may not know him.
“I think what's most important to people at this moment is someone who will be a champion for our democracy, will champion our values, will fight to ensure the economy works for everyone,” Schiff, 62, told KQED.