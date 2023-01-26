Los Angeles Democrat Adam Schiff — a Key Trump Critic — Running for Feinstein's Senate Seat

In 1996, Schiff was elected to represent parts of LA in the state Senate, where he served before getting elected to Congress four years later. “The (U.S.) Senate will give me an even more profound opportunity to make a difference in the lives of all Californians,” he said.

The 89-year-old Feinstein has not said whether she’s running for a sixth term, but Schiff says he talks to her all the time and that “I wouldn't be doing this without her blessing,” although he said he would not characterize that as an endorsement.

When asked why he was jumping in before Feinstein officially retired, Schiff said, “I think she's earned the right to make that announcement whenever she decides the time is right. And I certainly respect her enough to want to give her that space.”

Schiff joins Orange County Congressmember Katie Porter as the second prominent Democrat to announce their candidacy for the job in the 2024 election. Like Porter, Schiff is a prolific fundraiser. But while Porter was left with less than $8 million after defending her House seat last year, Schiff has more than $20 million in his war chest, according to the most recent filings with the Federal Elections Commission.