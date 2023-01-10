Orange County Democrat Katie Porter Launches Bid for Dianne Feinstein's Senate Seat

Orange County Rep. Katie Porter, a darling of progressive Democrats, on Tuesday announced via video her bid to run for Dianne Feinstein's U.S. Senate seat in 2024.
The 49-year-old, first elected in 2018, has had a meteoric rise in national profile, primarily by deft use of social media and a signature whiteboard she uses in congressional hearings to excoriate corporate executives on issues like mortgage foreclosures, prescription drug prices and student loans.
Porter has parlayed that image into a massive fundraising operation, taking in more than $25.7 million in the last election cycle, more than every member of Congress except newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
In her sleekly produced two-minute YouTube video announcement, Porter said “California needs a warrior in Washington,” arguing that the deck has long been stacked against ordinary Americans in favor of special interests. Porter promised, if elected to the Senate, to “name names and demand justice” by “taking on Wall Street, the big banks and Big Pharma.”
Feinstein, who is 89 and has held the seat for 30 years, has not yet announced her plans for 2024. But potential replacements, including Porter, have been mobilizing support and building campaign infrastructures amid mounting reports of Feinstein's mental fitness, that have called into question her ability to do her job.