News

Orange County Democrat Katie Porter Launches Bid for Dianne Feinstein's Senate Seat

Scott Shafer
Katie Porter with supporters at her election watch party.
US Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) attends an election night watch party in Costa Mesa on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Porter is running for reelection in a close race against Republican Mike Levin in the new 47th Congressional District. (Mindy Schauer/MediaNews Group-Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Orange County Rep. Katie Porter, a darling of progressive Democrats, on Tuesday announced via video her bid to run for Dianne Feinstein's U.S. Senate seat in 2024. 

The 49-year-old, first elected in 2018, has had a meteoric rise in national profile, primarily by deft use of social media and a signature whiteboard she uses in congressional hearings to excoriate corporate executives on issues like mortgage foreclosures, prescription drug prices and student loans.

Porter has parlayed that image into a massive fundraising operation, taking in more than $25.7 million in the last election cycle, more than every member of Congress except newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

In her sleekly produced two-minute YouTube video announcement, Porter said “California needs a warrior in Washington,” arguing that the deck has long been stacked against ordinary Americans in favor of special interests. Porter promised, if elected to the Senate, to “name names and demand justice” by “taking on Wall Street, the big banks and Big Pharma.”

Feinstein, who is 89 and has held the seat for 30 years, has not yet announced her plans for 2024. But potential replacements, including Porter, have been mobilizing support and building campaign infrastructures amid mounting reports of Feinstein's mental fitness, that have called into question her ability to do her job.

“Everyone is of course welcome to throw their hat in the ring, and I will make an announcement concerning my plans for 2024 at the appropriate time,” Feinstein said in a statement released by her office, in response to Porter's announcement. “Right now I’m focused on ensuring California has all the resources it needs to cope with the devastating storms slamming the state and leaving more than a dozen dead.”

While supporters have quietly urged Feinstein to at least announce she was not running for reelection, she has steadfastly refused to do so – at least up to now. But some, including former U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer, says her intentions are clear.

“What she said in that statement – that everyone is entitled to throw their hat in the ring, that says it, then that's an invitation. That's how I read it,” Boxer said.

Boxer, who retired from the Senate in 2016, has been courted by numerous Democrats hoping to run for Feinstein’s seat, although she told KQED Porter was not among them.

Those considered likely or possible candidates, in addition to Porter, include Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Los Angeles), Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Fremont).

Boxer said she expected a “spirited campaign” to replace Feinstein and that she has not made a decision about endorsing anyone.

"I want to support a candidate who wants to do something, not be something, you know,” Boxer said.

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, a longtime ally of Feinstein's, said the appropriate thing for any Democrat to do would be to wait for her to announce her retirement before jumping in.

"I would expect Senator Feinstein will make a decision when it's Senator Feinstein feels it's what she wishes to do.," Brown told KQED.

As for Porter or any other Democrats' chances in 2024, Brown said prior elected office is not necessary for mounting a strong campaign.

"You could have (actor) George Clooney entering the race, and suddenly you'd have what would be comparable to a  Schwarzenegger showing up."

Note: This is a developing story and will be updated.