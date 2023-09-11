Briana Marela: 'Uncertainty and the Unknown'

Composer and performer Briana Marela describes her music as being somewhere between experimental ambient music and lyrical pop music. The Seattle-born, Oakland-based artist’s album, You Are a Wave, came to be through recordings she made during her MFA in electronic music program at Mills College.

“I was writing the instrumental for ‘Uncertainty and the Unknown’ in April 2020 when I found out suddenly that my dad had passed away,” said Marela. “It was the last piece of music I had been working on, and all of a sudden these lyrics poured out, and the song ended up being about him. I actually didn’t touch it for like a year and a half, because I was grieving and heartbroken, but then I came back to it and it felt really important to finish it.”

When the pandemic hit, Marela’s grad school program went remote, including an instrument building class she was taking.

“I was laughing, thinking like, ‘Oh my gosh, I feel like I’m in kindergarten,’” she recounted, describing the childlike instruments she created at home, like rubber bands wrapped around egg cartons and percussion instruments made from shells. “It ended up being pretty fun to just play around and make these little sounds, and so the song is all based on recordings of these weird instruments that I made during lockdown.”

The whimsical nature of the at-home instruments infused a childlike feeling into “Uncertainty and the Unknown,” an ode to Marela’s father’s personality.