Neighbors Complaints Growing Over Pickleball Courts

Morning Report

People play pickleball at Gershwin Park in San Diego's Clairemont neighborhood, Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo by Scott Rodd/KPBS)

Pickleball Disputes Growing In Some California Neighborhoods

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America. And according to some neighbors, it’s also one of the loudest. Homeowners in the San Diego region, and across the state, are increasingly taking legal action to resolve pickleball noise disputes.
Reporter: Scott Rodd, KPBS

State Focusing Electric Car Rebate Program On Different Customers

California is set to scale back its electric car rebate program to focus more on low-income car buyers. 
Reporter: Alejandro Lazo, CalMatters

