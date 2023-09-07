KQED is a proud member of
Court Halts School District's Gender Notification Policy

A contentious Chino Valley Unified School District board meeting over a policy to notify a student's parents if they identify as a gender they weren't assigned at birth ended with Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond being escorted from the meeting. (Photo by Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images)

Chino Valley Policy To Out Trans Students Blocked

A judge has ruled that a San Bernardino County school district must hold off on enforcing a policy that requires school staff to notify parents if a student identifies as transgender.  Chino Valley Unified is being sued by the state attorney general.
Reporter: Madison Aument, KVCR 

San Diego Black Panther Party Recruiting New Generation

In San Diego, the Black Panther Party is recruiting new members. Decades ago, the U.S. government spread misinformation that caused the party to become mostly inactive. Now, the San Diego chapter is one of many reviving across the country. 
Reporter: Katie Hyson, KPBS 

