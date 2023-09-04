SPELLLING: 'Walk up to Your House'

The Sunday Music Drop is a weekly radio series hosted by the KQED weekend news team. In each segment, we feature a song from a local musician or band with an upcoming show and hear about what inspires their music.

Oakland singer, songwriter and musician Chrystia Cabral (who goes by SPELLLING) began writing songs at a young age, but didn’t start to pursue music seriously until she was attending UC Berkeley. As a student, she worked on a project with friends to create a score for an experimental film from Maya Deren and Alexandr Hackenschmied at the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive called “Meshes of the Afternoon.”

The film’s surrealism inspired her and also reminded her of a Three Six Mafia song called “Walk up to Your House.” She later created her own original composition and song with the same name.

“I guess just like [the song “Walk up to Your House”] kind of felt to me like that moment where I felt for the first time, like, this is the art that I wanna do,” said SPELLING. “It’s one of the earliest songs I created that I felt like this is special to me.”

She says her process of songwriting is about surrendering control to the process.