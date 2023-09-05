California's Workplace Violence Protection Bill Clears Key Hurdle

Robert Moutrie, a policy advocate with the Chamber of Commerce, cautioned that some business groups might still fight it because of expected costs.

“There’s no one in our coalition who in any way thinks that workplace violence is not a terrible thing,” said Moutrie. “But the issue has been how do we make sure that the requirements we’re putting on businesses and public entities are feasible to do and realistic and really solve the problems? And that has been our back-and-forth.”

Law enforcement agencies, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and locations chosen by employees to work remotely would also be excluded from the bill, which would go into effect in July 2024.

State occupational safety and health regulators have been crafting a standard that would apply to industries outside healthcare. But that rulemaking process by Cal/OSHA, delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been under way for six years and is nowhere near completion.

“That’s not a good thing when you have violence spiking up and people losing their lives,” said state Sen. Dave Cortese (D-San José), who authored SB 553. “Rules should be put in place as soon as possible.”

In a statement, a Cal/OSHA spokesperson said the agency continues to work on its proposed regulations, and does not comment on pending legislation. But Sen. Cortese said his office has been working “closely” with Cal/OSHA to shape the measure.

Currently, there are no specific nationwide standards to address workplace violence, though employers are supposed to provide a work environment that’s “free from recognized hazards,” according to federal OSHA.

If SB 553 is approved by the legislature and signed by the governor, California would become the first in the nation to enact such requirements, said workers’ rights advocates.

Response to a mass shooting

Cortese, who chairs the Senate Labor, Public Employment and Retirement Committee, said he felt compelled to address the issue after the mass shooting at the Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San José in 2021, which remains the deadliest on record in the San Francisco Bay Area.