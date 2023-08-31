In Act of Civil Disobedience, Activists Set Up Safe Drug Consumption Site in San Francisco

“You saved his life,” Supervisor Hillary Ronen, who was at the safe consumption site on Thursday supporting the volunteers, told J.M.

Volunteers at the demonstration also handed out clean needles, which can prevent transmission of HIV and Hepatitis C between drug users, as well as other supplies to cut down on the physical harms associated with drug use, like alcohol wipes, fentanyl test strips and clean smoking supplies.

Tom, Rich and Henry, who didn’t share their last names due to privacy concerns, heard about the site after organizers reached out to people living on the streets nearby. They walked over to pick up Narcan, wipes and clean needles, and they used the supervised consumption area.

“It’s pretty incredible how accessible this is,” said Tom. “We come across people that really do need this. We need way more [sites like this].”

The three men have all lost friends to overdose. Narcan, they said, has been an incredible tool to keep each other alive, but said it can be scary to use without a medical professional present. The trained staff on site gave them more reassurance that they would be okay, Tom said.

“People are going to use drugs no matter what, you know? Why not have a safe place where you can make sure people don’t die and there aren’t predators hanging around when you’re using,” Tom said.

Safe consumption sites can also provide other essential services like showers and laundry, free meals, and sign-ups to housing or drug treatment.

Sky and Q, who declined to share their last names, are currently living on the street near where the site was set up. They picked up some donuts, water and a glass pipe from the booth, and even ran into some friends.

“I try to use all the drop-in resources like this, this stuff is really helpful. I always keep Narcan on me in case someone needs one,” said Sky, 20. “I think people would see a lot less of what they don’t like seeing, like shoplifting and stuff, if we had more of this. It helps provide things people can’t get for themselves.”

More than 200 safe consumption sites operate globally, including in countries with multiple sites like France, Germany and Norway. Zero overdose deaths have been recorded in these facilities.

But San Francisco and California government leaders have long delayed opening safe consumption sites, which are also known as overdose prevention centers.

The Tenderloin Center, in United Nations Plaza, offered safe consumption services while it was open for 11 months in 2022, before city officials closed it down.

But local businesses complained that the facility drew crowds of people waiting for services just outside the Civic Center BART station, and other residents and political leaders criticized the model for failing to connect many people to longer-term drug treatment.

Inside the Tenderloin Center, however, hundreds of people arrived daily to get their basic needs met. In total, 333 overdoses were reversed by trained staff there and no one died on the premises, research on the facility shows.

Smith, the EMT who helped reverse overdoses at the demonstration on Thursday, witnessed hundreds of overdoses reversed at the Tenderloin Center while he was working there.

One woman at the pop-up site on Thursday said she would visit the Tenderloin Center “everyday” back when it was still open for a hot meal, showers and a safe place away from the sidewalk to smoke.

Mayor London Breed, whose sister died of a drug overdose, supports supervised consumption services. But opening one in San Francisco has been a slow battle. Gavin Newsom vetoed legislation that would have allowed the city to pilot the services. Meanwhile, Rhode Island and New York City have moved ahead with plans and programs despite legal uncertainties.

“The mayor continues to support safe consumption sites. These are complicated legal issues that we continue to navigate with our nonprofit partners,” a spokesperson from the mayor’s office said in an email to KQED.

After Newsom’s veto, San Francisco leaders funded so-called “wellness hubs” instead, to serve as low-barrier drop-in health facilities that could offer similar services as the Tenderloin Center, with a private nonprofit funding and running the safe consumption sites at these hubs, similar to the model used in New York City.

Supervisor Ronen stressed that opening up wellness hubs with safe consumption sites is a priority in her remaining time in office.