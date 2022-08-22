SF Political Leaders Speak at Rally Opposing Safe Injection Sites, Even as Many Privately Say They Support Them

San Franciscan Tanya Tilghman told the crowd her son became addicted to drugs after seeking prescription drug treatment for his attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Their family’s life soon spiraled into chaos, she said, including an incident where her son held himself hostage in North Beach until more than 15 SFPD officers managed to talk him down.

Her experience sharpened her opposition to SB 57.

“I am a mother, and I do kind of have an idea. Maybe we shouldn’t be passing SB 57 and funding it. Maybe we should take the money and put it into residential treatment programs and rehabilitation,” said Tilghman, one of several speakers at the rally who spoke out against the bill. She said putting government resources toward such sites was akin to “saying that it is OK to use illegal drugs.”

City officials who spoke at the rally — including Supervisors Rafael Mandelman and Matt Dorsey in addition to Jenkins — said they support the group's larger aim: to prevent drug deaths. But all three also told KQED they back supervised injection sites.

Mandelman, for his part, said speaking at a rally held by Mothers Against Drug Deaths was natural for him as he pushes for more ways to ease suffering on San Francisco streets — even if he does believe in safe injection sites.

“We don't have to agree on everything,” he said, “but we're real strong allies around a whole bunch of stuff.”

Walking a fine political line

Jenkins might be in a more sensitive political position as she runs to keep the seat to which she was appointed following the recall of her predecessor, Chesa Boudin. Perhaps in recognition of that, she walked a particularly fine line at the rally.

At the podium, Jenkins promised Mothers Against Drug Deaths her support of their broader efforts to curb drug use, and promoted her newly announced policy to revoke misdemeanor plea deals for fentanyl dealers. She avoided the topic of supervised consumption sites in her speech, while advocates who spoke touched on it repeatedly.

“Drug sales is not a victimless crime. And I think today really tells the story of how many people have been victims of this illegal conduct,” Jenkins told the crowd of about 50 people. “Yes, we are in a war against fentanyl. We are in a war against making sure that our children don't get what looks like candy in their hands, but that will kill them.”

But when asked if she supports SB 57, Jenkins told KQED in an interview that she does support safe injection sites.

“I agree with safe injection sites, safe consumption sites. We need to be saving lives. We're in a different universe right now. You know, 10 years ago, we didn't have as lethal a drug as fentanyl on the market,” she said.