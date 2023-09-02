LGBTQ+ Groups Fight Proposals That Strip Protections From Transgender Kids

A new political campaign is attempting to disrupt and even dismantle key protections for transgender youth in California.
Protect Kids California, a recently formed group of mostly conservative state lawmakers and activists, filed paperwork this week to try to add three statewide initiatives to the November 2024 ballot that would ask voters to weigh in on hot-button issues like access to gender-affirming health care for transgender youth.
The measures are aimed at “returning to traditional social norms,” said Jonathan Zachreson, a Roseville City School District board member and president of Students First California, a separate group that’s bankrolling the new effort.
“The United States is going in the wrong direction,” added Zachreson, whose group drew attention for protesting pandemic lockdowns and vaccine mandates.