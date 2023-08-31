SF Mayor London Breed on the State of Downtown, What's Next at City Hall

We learned a commissioner that you appointed organized a tour to show people the city’s open-air drug markets and empty office buildings. Alex Ludlum, the city’s land-use commissioner, has since resigned. What was your reaction to learning Ludlum was behind that event?

Well, I think that, unfortunately, there was a lot of frustration from the commissioner, but it just wasn’t the right way to go about expressing that frustration.

Do you think Ludlum was adding to the negative narrative about the city?

I can’t speak to that because I think that it sparked a conversation that people were having. I think what he did, and what his intentions were, were two different things. But at the same time, I think that the press has played a role more so than anything else in elevating these kinds of things in the wrong way. I’d like to see there be a lot more elevation of the almost 10,000 people that I’ve helped to exit homelessness since I’ve been in office.

The Board of Supervisors reconvenes after its summer break next week. What proposals will we see movement on at City Hall in the coming weeks?

I don’t want to get into the specifics around my policies until I actually introduce them. But we’re pushing for change around housing and the ability to build housing a lot faster. And we will continue from a law enforcement perspective to work with the state and federal officials on some of the work we’ve already been doing to combat the open-air drug dealing and using. We will be making some hard decisions around what we’re spending our dollars on. We also plan to take a number of these matters to voters, either in the March election or November of next year.