Why New UC Berkeley Housing Law, if Approved, Won’t Clear the Way to Build Dorms Yet

UC Berkeley for years has struggled to build enough housing for its growing student population — a legacy that came to a head last year when a court nearly forced the campus to enroll fewer new students before lawmakers and the governor intervened.

UCLA legal scholar Jonathan Zasloff wrote that UC Berkeley lost its February appellate case largely because it “didn’t do its homework.” The campus itself previously conceded to the court (PDF) that its students make a lot of noise, yet didn’t address that point in its environmental review.

Smith’s group wants UC Berkeley to instead build the dorms one block over, on the site of what they say is a 60-year-old parking structure that needs to be demolished soon anyway.

“We don’t see students as pollution, but noise can be an issue, and we certainly are not NIMBY neighbors,” Smith said in an interview. “We want UC to build housing. We want them to do what they neglected to do for nearly a half century. But we see it’s a big problem if you destroy an open space.”

Since the February ruling, another state court cited it in a decision that pumped the brakes on a residential development in Los Angeles, reanimating worries that the February decision will encourage other neighborhood groups to sue developers from creating much-needed housing in California. Environmentalists argue the February decision was the right one, in large part because noise of any kind was always viewed as a potentially significant environmental impact under the state environmental law.

Lawmakers showed no love for that appellate court ruling, never once voting against the bill during any of its hearings.

Wicks said in May her proposed law “will reverse the bizarre ‘people is pollution’ decision that was created by the recent appellate court decision (in) the UC Berkeley People’s Park case.” She made the comments during an Assembly hearing.

The bill was introduced in March and along the way had input from the University of California Office of the President, a spokesperson for Wicks wrote in an email. For its part, UC Berkeley “did not ask for or initiate the legislation,” Mogulof wrote.

Just before lawmakers sent the bill to Newsom’s desk Monday, Wicks underscored that the proposed law “has been done in response to the court case (at) UC Berkeley; folks are trying to fight student housing there.”

Unlike most bills, if Newsom signs the bill, it will take effect immediately because it secured two-thirds of the votes in both chambers of the Legislature. Bills that pass with less than two-thirds in each chamber take effect at the start of the next year.

Still, a signature from Newsom isn’t enough to give UC Berkeley the green light to start building.

Why won’t this law guarantee student housing at UC Berkeley?

In short, the Legislature cannot tell the courts how to handle a case, even with a new law, so a parallel process in the judicial branch of government must proceed.