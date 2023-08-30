KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
News

Legislation That Could Push People's Park Student Housing Project Forward Heads to Newsom

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A large open outdoor space with an excavator and some tents in it.
People's Park in Berkeley, November 2022. (Aryk Copley/KQED)

UC Berkeley could be one step closer to breaking ground on its fiercely contested student housing project in historic People’s Park if the governor signs a bill scrapping certain building regulations.

AB 1307, introduced by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland), whose district includes Berkeley, would amend California’s sweeping Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) by exempting proposed housing developments from first having to study potential noise levels generated by future tenants.

The bill also eliminates the need for universities to prepare an environmental impact report that considers alternative housing sites for a residential or mixed-use housing project if certain requirements are met.

Wicks’ bill, which was approved by the state Senate earlier this month and passed the state Assembly unanimously on Monday, is now headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk. If signed, it would take effect immediately. Construction in the park could then begin if sanctioned by the state Supreme Court.

The controversial $312 million project would create sorely needed housing for some 1,100 UC Berkeley students. A separate facility would also house roughly 125 of the unhoused people that currently live on the 2.8-acre site south of campus that is owned by the university. But the plan was put on hold in February after an appeals court ruled that the university must both mitigate potential noise issues caused by future undergraduate residents and consider alternative sites.

Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín called the passage of the bill a big win.

“This is a victory for affordable housing and that means it’s a victory in our ongoing efforts to tackle homelessness,” he said in a press release on Monday. “These laws were designed to protect the environment, but they’re most often used to stop dense, infill projects which add affordable housing while reducing sprawl and pollution. These are the types of projects which, at scale, help fight the housing crisis which has been a leading cause of homelessness.”

Sponsored

But opponents of the project say the bill effectively rewards UC Berkeley for its failure to comply with longstanding state environmental regulations.

“People’s Park is a National Register of Historic Places site and deserves individual and special attention, and therefore this should be required in an analysis of alternative sites, which would not in any conceivable way obstruct California’s housing needs — needs that we acknowledge to be real,” leaders of the People’s Park Historic District Advocacy Group and the Make UC A Good Neighbor, the two main opposition groups that have been embroiled in ongoing litigation with the university over the project, wrote in a letter to the state assembly.

In the letter, the two groups argue that the university has identified other locations for student housing that would provide more units than what is currently proposed for the park. They also emphasize that, despite their opposition to the project, they support the development of more housing for students.

“There is no need for this legislation since there is a path forward for UCB to build the much-needed student and supportive housing on a site other than People’s Park, thus preserving a nationally recognized historical resource and a valuable public open space,” the groups stated.

The university has tried for decades to build housing at the park,  but those efforts have been met with fierce resistance from opponents. The latest failed attempt to break ground, last August, spurred major protests, including several violent clashes with law enforcement and the wholesale destruction of major construction equipment that had been brought onto the site.

“While CEQA was a groundbreaking law developed to protect the environment at the time of its passage in 1970, in recent decades the process has been used to block projects for non-environmental reasons,” the city said in a statement.

Without the changes offered by Wicks’ bill, “UC Berkeley’s student housing program would be delayed indefinitely,” Michael Bedard, University of California’s senior legislative director, wrote in a June letter to state Sen. Scott Wiener, chair of the Senate Housing Committee.

Bay City News and KQED News’ Marnette Federis contributed to this report.