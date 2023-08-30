Legislation That Could Push People's Park Student Housing Project Forward Heads to Newsom

UC Berkeley could be one step closer to breaking ground on its fiercely contested student housing project in historic People’s Park if the governor signs a bill scrapping certain building regulations.

AB 1307, introduced by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland), whose district includes Berkeley, would amend California’s sweeping Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) by exempting proposed housing developments from first having to study potential noise levels generated by future tenants.

The bill also eliminates the need for universities to prepare an environmental impact report that considers alternative housing sites for a residential or mixed-use housing project if certain requirements are met.

Wicks’ bill, which was approved by the state Senate earlier this month and passed the state Assembly unanimously on Monday, is now headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk. If signed, it would take effect immediately. Construction in the park could then begin if sanctioned by the state Supreme Court.

Proud to share that #AB1307, which would reverse a recent legal precedent that “people are pollution” and that human noise is an environmental impact under CEQA, passed the Assembly unanimously! pic.twitter.com/K8ljsBY67d — Buffy Wicks (@BuffyWicks) August 29, 2023

The controversial $312 million project would create sorely needed housing for some 1,100 UC Berkeley students. A separate facility would also house roughly 125 of the unhoused people that currently live on the 2.8-acre site south of campus that is owned by the university. But the plan was put on hold in February after an appeals court ruled that the university must both mitigate potential noise issues caused by future undergraduate residents and consider alternative sites.

Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín called the passage of the bill a big win.

“This is a victory for affordable housing and that means it’s a victory in our ongoing efforts to tackle homelessness,” he said in a press release on Monday. “These laws were designed to protect the environment, but they’re most often used to stop dense, infill projects which add affordable housing while reducing sprawl and pollution. These are the types of projects which, at scale, help fight the housing crisis which has been a leading cause of homelessness.”