Protesters Block Construction at Berkeley's People's Park After Standoff With Police

Protesters push down a fence that had surrounded People's Park in Berkeley on Aug. 3, 2022, in a bid to stop UC Berkeley from building student housing on the site. (Jonathan Hale/Daily Californian)
Chanting "Whose Park? People's Park," several dozen protesters halted the start of student housing construction at the historic Berkeley park on Wednesday afternoon, tearing down fencing and destroying equipment after a brief, but tense faceoff with police.
UC Berkeley, which had cleared the park shortly after midnight and erected a fence around it, announced by mid-afternoon that it was pausing the controversial project "due to the destruction of construction materials, unlawful protest activity, and violence on the part of some protesters."
UC Berkeley police said in a statement that protesters threw rocks, bottles and glass at crews working at the park, which is considered aggravated assault.
"All construction personnel were withdrawn out of concern for their safety," UC Berkeley spokesperson Dan Mogulof said in a statement. "In an effort to avoid further confrontation, law enforcement officers have also now withdrawn from the site."
Multiple arrests were made during the confrontation, Mogulof said, but declined to provide specific details.
UC Berkeley, which owns the off-campus park, will "assess the situation in order to determine how best to proceed with construction of this urgently needed student housing project," he added.
The university has plans to build a complex that would accommodate about 1,100 students as well as supportive housing for about 125 unhoused people. Part of the property will be set aside to commemorate the site's significance in the Civil Rights Movement.
Earlier Wednesday morning, about 100 police officers, some in riot gear, along with private security, stood guard at the fenced-off park as crews began cutting down trees to the derision of onlookers who were mostly kept outside barricades.
But by the afternoon, with little trace of law enforcement remaining at the scene, the mainly young group of demonstrators tore down the rest of the fencing and proceeded to smash the windows and mechanical components of the bulldozers and earthmovers that workers had abandoned.
Susanna, a demonstrator who declined to give her last name, said she was here to protect the more than 50-year-old park and its green space, as well as the large unhoused community of people that have been living here for years in a sprawling encampment.
"I care for the unhoused community. Like they don't have the privilege that I have to go home and sleep in a bed," she said, noting she didn't trust the university to follow through on its promise to build supportive housing for people in need. "You know, most of these people have mental issues and they don't have medical care or support from friends or family, and we are kicking them out from the park. This is their last resort, their last hope."
Opponents of the project were planning a rally at Sproul Plaza on campus Wednesday evening.
UC Berkeley's unannounced move to begin construction Wednesday followed a ruling from an Alameda County Superior Court judge on Friday allowing the school to move forward with its housing plan, despite community groups suing to stop it.
Harvey Smith, with the People’s Park Historic District Advocacy Group, said he was disappointed by the university's early-morning construction attempt, but hardly surprised.
"UC was obviously very primed to do this and the judge opened the door and they walked right in," he said. "We are fully prepared to appeal this and ask for another stay at demolition. And our lawyers are working on that as we speak."
But Doris Moskowitz, who owns the nearby legendary Moe’s Books, said that while she respects the park’s history, she ultimately supports the university's plans. Many people have avoided the area in recent years, she said, because of real safety concerns.
"They’ve come up with what sounds like a good plan for making a space for both green space, low-income housing and student housing," she said. "So they’re trying to meet the needs of the community – but you know everyone’s sad when there’s green space going away. So we’re having conflicted feelings."
The protests harked back to the spring of 1969, when community organizers banded together to turn a site that the state and university seized under eminent domain and turned into a gathering space they named People's Park. After the university at the time erected a fence around the park, protesters sought to reclaim it, triggering bloody battles that resulted in police shooting and killing one man and wounding dozens of others. That May 15, 1969 uprising, known as “Bloody Thursday," triggered even more protests and then-Gov. Ronald Reagan summoned the National Guard to occupy Berkeley.
“It certainly does bring memories about the arrogance of the university and its unwillingness to consider the concerns of the community," said Dan Siegel, now a labor lawyer, who was a student at the law school in 1969. Siegel was arrested on Bloody Thursday after giving a speech at a campus rally in which he implored the crowd to “go down there and take the park."
This story includes reporting from KQED's Tara Siler and The Associated Press.