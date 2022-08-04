Protesters Block Construction at Berkeley's People's Park After Standoff With Police

UC Berkeley, which owns the off-campus park, will "assess the situation in order to determine how best to proceed with construction of this urgently needed student housing project," he added.

The university has plans to build a complex that would accommodate about 1,100 students as well as supportive housing for about 125 unhoused people. Part of the property will be set aside to commemorate the site's significance in the Civil Rights Movement.

Earlier Wednesday morning, about 100 police officers, some in riot gear, along with private security, stood guard at the fenced-off park as crews began cutting down trees to the derision of onlookers who were mostly kept outside barricades.

But by the afternoon, with little trace of law enforcement remaining at the scene, the mainly young group of demonstrators tore down the rest of the fencing and proceeded to smash the windows and mechanical components of the bulldozers and earthmovers that workers had abandoned.

Susanna, a demonstrator who declined to give her last name, said she was here to protect the more than 50-year-old park and its green space, as well as the large unhoused community of people that have been living here for years in a sprawling encampment.

"I care for the unhoused community. Like they don't have the privilege that I have to go home and sleep in a bed," she said, noting she didn't trust the university to follow through on its promise to build supportive housing for people in need. "You know, most of these people have mental issues and they don't have medical care or support from friends or family, and we are kicking them out from the park. This is their last resort, their last hope."

Opponents of the project were planning a rally at Sproul Plaza on campus Wednesday evening.