Baalti: 'Buttons'

Singh described Buttons as his favorite song off the EP. He said it was the first song that felt like it conveyed a fresh emotion that he and Chauhan hadn’t felt in a while, and really tapped into what they were trying to do as Baalti.

“It’s one of the first songs we’ve ever made that we were like, ‘Wow, this is actually something we’re really proud of and can’t wait to put out,’” said Singh. “It also got us out of a creative rut. I have like, an emotional response to the song now ‘cause it got us out of like months of writing block with just one song that kind of unlocked everything again.”

They consider the music they make UK-inflected dance music. “I want to say underground dance music, but nothing’s really underground anymore when all of dance music is kind of mainstream now,” he said.

While their old psych rock sonic aesthetics didn’t make it into their project together as Baalti, Singh said their roots have led them to approach their songs from more of a songwriting perspective than other electronic music producers. “It bleeds into the way we think about vocals and hooks and the narrative of a track.”

Singh and Chauhan have been best friends for years, which Singh said makes them good collaborators.

“It’s very easy to critique each other, and no one gets hurt,” he said. “It’s very easy to just be like, the best idea wins, rather than oh, I wrote that drum part, so it must stay. It’s also like, really tender, which is a really good thing to have when you’re like out playing shows for a few weeks.”

Chauhan had a running list of band names he liked, and Singh picked out Baalti. “It means bucket in Hindi and it’s pretty meaningless. But I liked how it sounded,” said Singh. “And then I was like, ‘yeah, let’s run with Baalti.’ And Mihir was like, ‘yeah this is probably a joke.’ And then we started sending demos out and then we started releasing music and he was like, ‘OK, we are really running with this name, I guess.’ But yeah, I like that it’s meaningless and kind of shape-taking rather than enforcing.”

Singh credited the Bay Area music community for giving them a platform and an audience to play for when no one knew who they were.

“There’s really sick DJ communities out here and the sound that they’re pushing bleeds into the way we DJ,” he said. “There was no Baalti before San Francisco.”

Baalti will be playing at Monarch in San Francisco on September 30 for the Portola After Party. They also have a remix bundle coming out soon. Listen to their EP, Better Together, on Spotify here, and follow them on Instagram @baalti.mp3.