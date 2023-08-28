Baalti: 'Buttons'

The Sunday Music Drop is a weekly radio series hosted by the KQED weekend news team. In each segment, we feature a song from a local musician or band with an upcoming show and hear about what inspires their music.
Jaiveer Singh and Mihir Chauhan of the group Baalti met in college and started out making jam band-style psychedelic rock music. When they both moved to San Francisco, three and five years ago respectively, they shifted to producing electronic music together.
“Mihir makes the music, I make the jokes,” Singh said with a laugh. “We both do all of it and like, just whoever’s ideas are working better are the ones that make it into the tracks…It’s very free flowing for sure.”
Their songwriting process starts with a “kernel” of a song. When Chauhan starts a song, it’s usually a sample with some drums or a bassline, and Singh usually starts with percussion. This EP in particular, Better Together, was heavily influenced by the experience of playing in clubs.
“All the songs really came together on stage…We’d take like kind of raw, unfinished versions of these songs and chop them up and play them like, in some kind of improvised way during our live sets,” said Singh. “And then over the course of many shows, we’d see how people were reacting and what versions we liked, and that’s kind of how the songs came to be. So they are really informed by that feeling of like, being in a sweaty nightclub with like a hundred people packed into a tiny space.”