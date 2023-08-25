KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Political Breakdown

John Duarte on Immigration, Abortion and the GOP Primary

30:35
Marisa LagosGuy Marzorati
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Rep. John Duarte, R-Modesto, outside of his district office in Turlock, CA on August 23, 2023. (Marisa Lagos/KQED)

Tax fights between business groups and the Democratic legislature intensify in Sacramento. Marisa and Guy Marzorati discuss the implications for 2024 and head to Turlock to talk with Republican Rep. John Duarte about his plant nursery business, why he split with the GOP caucus in recent votes on immigration and abortion and his thoughts on the Republican presidential primary.

Sponsored