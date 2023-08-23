Advocates Rally at Fatal Crash Site in SoMa, Demanding Safer Streets

The rally comes a day after Mayor London Breed instructed the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency to quickly eliminate one right-turn lane at the Fourth and King street intersection and change the turn signal from green to yellow, among other safety measures. Breed also directed the agency to submit a plan to markedly improve safety conditions at all intersections listed in the city’s High Injury Network, before the end of 2024. Possible safety measures would likely include allowing pedestrians more time to cross streets, increasing crosswalk visibility by using thick vertical striping and installing barriers that would force turning cars to slow down.

“This is a heartbreaking incident that took the life of an innocent child, leaving a family changed forever and our community deeply saddened. I know I speak for every San Franciscan in continuing to hold this family in our thoughts and prayers,” Breed said in a statement. “Our streets and roads in San Francisco should be safe for everyone to enjoy without feeling their lives are in danger, which is why I have directed the SFMTA to take immediate action to prevent this from happening again.”

The incident occurred in the early evening of Aug. 15, when a silver SUV in one of two right-turn lanes, plowed into the girl, who was being pushed in a stroller by her parents. The girl, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead after arriving at San Francisco General Hospital. Her father, who was also struck by the vehicle, suffered serious injuries.

The driver was identified as a 71-year-old woman, who police arrested for vehicular manslaughter and three counts of failure to yield to pedestrians, according to the department. Police said she was cooperative and did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency chief Jeffrey Tumlin addressed demonstrators on Tuesday, pledging that his agency’s rapid response team would complete the safety improvements to the intersection within three weeks — which he said would also include removing one of the two right turn lanes.

“No family should ever have to endure a tragedy like [what] happened here a week ago,” said Jeffrey Tumlin, SFMTA’s transportation director during the rally. “In fact, it should just be a basic fact of life in any normal city that any family should feel safe and comfortable bringing a child out in every street in San Francisco.”

But some advocates said that while the city’s action is a good first step, it doesn’t go far enough to ensure the safety of pedestrians crossing many of the city’s most dangerous streets.

“The city needs to move quickly to not just fix [the Fourth and King street] intersection, but all 900 intersections on the High Injury Network,” Janelle Wong, executive director of the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, told demonstrators. “There are over 30 neighborhood streets in San Francisco that feed into a freeway entrance or an exit. And these streets need to be treated as neighborhood streets. Designed for people’s safety is the priority, and not traffic flow.”

Shortly after Tuesday’s rally, a group of activists took matters into their own hands and used traffic cones and other barriers to shut down the turning lane where the accident occurred.

“Today at the vigil, SFMTA said it would take 3 weeks to do a ‘quick build’ to make the intersection safer,” the group Safe Street Rebel said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “That’s too long to wait. So we did our own quick build tonight and closed one of the turn lanes.”