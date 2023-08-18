Hurricane Hilary Strengthens to Category 4 Storm And Heads Toward California

Hurricane Hilary Brings Threats Of Major Flooding To Southern California

Hurricane Hilary, which is growing down around Baja right now, strengthened to a Category 4 storm this morning. The system had maximum sustained winds of 145 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center. In the coming days, the hurricane could head toward Southern California, bringing threats of major flooding.

Reporter: Jacob Margolis, LAist

San Francisco Asks California Regulators To Suspend Approval Of Robotaxi Expansion

San Francisco is calling on state regulators to temporarily suspend their approval of Cruise’s and Waymo’s unrestricted commercial expansion in the city. City Attorney David Chiu wants state regulators to first address the city’s pending request for a hearing.

Reporter: Rachael Myrow, KQED

Should The National Park Service Replant Giant Sequoias?

Wildfires have destroyed close to one-fifth of the Earth’s giant sequoia trees, found only in California. The National Park Service wants to replant them, but others say that goes against the very definition of wilderness. What is natural? And how much should humans intervene?

Reporter: Marissa Ortega-Welch, KQED