Medi-Cal Reinstates Laguna Honda in Major Win for the State’s Largest Public Nursing Home

“For the people who work at Laguna Honda, this is not just about their jobs, this is about their patients,” said Mayor London Breed, whose grandmother lived at Laguna Honda. “When the decertification threats came to us, we knew we had no other choice than to come together and make hard choices and fight for Laguna Honda. And fight we did. And no one worked harder than the people who work here.”
Breed acknowledged a number of public officials who had worked to keep funding flowing and the hospital open, including former Rep. Jackie Spear, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Supervisor Myrna Melgar and state Sen. Scott Wiener.
Roland Pickens, director and chief executive of the San Francisco Health Network, said that residents who were relocated and still meet the needs for skilled nursing will receive priority for returning to Laguna Honda, where some residents have lived for decades.
It’s not clear exactly when the hospital will begin to readmit new patients. Admissions have been paused since the facility lost its certification in 2022.
“It has really been a challenging time for so many people, so this is a joyous occasion,” Breed said.