San Francisco Sues Feds Over Forced Closure of Laguna Honda Hospital

The city’s lawsuit filed Wednesday against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra alleges the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services imposed an arbitrary closure, requiring the facility to shut down before San Francisco’s administrative appeals can be decided.

Chiu said filing the lawsuit is "the last thing any of us wanted to do."

"But after months of our attempts at engagement, the federal government has left us with no choice but legal action," he said. "Our profound hope is that CMS will come to the table, will work with us on a plan that protects the remaining 610 patients, preserving an institution that has been the last safety net for so many for our patients."

Mayor London Breed called the lawsuit "a matter of life or death."

"Now, look at where we are, forced to move patients, to move patients to homeless shelters outside of the county where their families can't visit," Breed said. "We know that this creates trauma.

Former City Attorney Louise Renne also filed a class action lawsuit against the state and federal government on behalf of Laguna Honda patients and families