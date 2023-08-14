How San Francisco Is Graduating More Black Early Educators — and Why It Matters

Why ‘Black Grads Matter’

San Francisco is trying to fix the broader early education workforce issue by using a local business tax to both pay teachers higher salaries and to lower child care costs for families. But in order to see that pay bump, teachers have to meet certain criteria: They must be trained to offer high-quality care and teaching to young kids, and agree to serve lower-income families.

The problem is only 10 out of 287 family child care businesses that meet those requirements are Black-owned, according to the city’s Department of Early Childhood.

“That number is too low,” Carey said.

The disparity underscores the need to diversify the workforce, she said, because all children, and especially Black children, benefit from having Black role models in the classroom.

Research shows that Black students who have even one Black teacher during elementary school are more likely to graduate high school and enroll in college and less likely to be removed from the classroom as a form of discipline.

“There’s something about affirming a child’s culture when there is a teacher that represents them in a classroom … that understands their experiences, their family … there’s something around that that has impacted Black children’s success,” Carey said.

The hope is that having more Black early educators will help narrow persistent educational disparities in San Francisco. The most recent data from San Francisco Unified School District (PDF) shows only 43.8% of Black children were deemed ready for kindergarten, compared to nearly 70% of white and 67.6% of Asian American children.

Kindergarten readiness is a major concern among education advocates and policymakers because research shows children who enter kindergarten behind are likely to stay behind throughout their educational careers (PDF). At SFUSD, Black students graduate high school and attend college at lower rates than the district’s Asian American and white students.

A panel of early education experts formed by the Children’s Council concluded in a 2021 report (PDF) that the city’s early education systems weren’t supporting Black children enough.

Because 90% of a child’s brain develops during the first five years of life, the report said, Black children need high-quality early education and care because it “can serve as a positive intervention that allows a child’s brain to overcome the stresses of poverty, hunger, violence, housing instability and economic racism.”

The onus falls on Black early educators, then, to nurture these children and chart their social-emotional, cognitive and physical development to ensure they have the foundational skills for kindergarten, said Dr. Patricia Sullivan, who taught most of the classes to this year’s program cohort.

‘I found a passion that I didn’t know I had’

Like some of the students in the cohort, Sullivan started out providing child care out of her home before she went back to school to obtain degrees in developmental psychology and early childhood education.

The importance of being a Black teacher in the classroom, and being the first in her family to graduate to college, isn’t lost on Sullivan.