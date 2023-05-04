'Care Can’t Wait’: California’s Child Care Workers Demand Better Funding for Essential Services

She works long hours, yet barely gets by. At 62, Nicholson doesn’t have enough savings to retire because she has been underpaid.

“People still kind of see us as, I’ll say, babysitters, that’s really how people look at us,” Nicholson said. “… We are actually the ones that are developing our next generation.”

Child care is a labor-intensive and essential service, yet people in the child care industry are some of the lowest paid workers. The Center for the Study of Child Care Employment at UC Berkeley found home-based providers make as little as $16,200 per year — that’s less than what a dog trainer makes. Like Nicholson, nearly all are women of color and many of them are immigrants, the study found.

Nicholson follows a strict set of licensing requirements such as meeting appropriate adult-to-child ratios in addition to meeting fire safety codes, sanitary food preparation standards and other requirements.

She also serves a wide demographic of families who pay private tuition and low-income families receive public subsidies for child care. Still, those subsidies don’t adequately cover the cost of operating a licensed child care business, according to Nicholson.

“We provide all the meals, the location, toys, the assistant, the education piece, the tools to go with that,” she said.

The providers who care for the most vulnerable children in California are paid at reimbursement rates based on outdated prices from at least five years ago that neither reflect the true cost of care nor keep pace with the cost of sustaining a business, according to an analysis by the California Budget and Policy Center.

An independent study commissioned by the state found the rates meet only 25% to 30% of the current costs to provide child care. Yet, U.S. Department of Labor data shows parents are paying between 8% and 19% of their median income for child care either at a home-based program or at a center.

The lack of available and affordable child care leads many parents of young children to leave their jobs. Economists call the untenable situation a market failure.

Providers like Nicholson find themselves filling the gap between what parents can afford — and what the government pays for child care. Oftentimes, they will take on credit card debt to make ends meet. Nicholson said she’s even dipped into her own savings to fix a fence that was damaged by a storm, so the children can play safely in her backyard.

Stagnant, meager wages are driving a shortage of early educators, causing child care centers to sometimes close classrooms when they don’t have enough staff to meet the adult-to-child ratio. For example, a study in Contra Costa County found 90 child care sites permanently closed during the pandemic, leading to even longer wait lists for subsidized care.