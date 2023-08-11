KQED is a proud member of
Political Breakdown

Evan Low on Barriers to Democracy and California's Travel Ban

28:14
Scott ShaferGuy Marzorati
Assemblymember Evan Low speaks during the Lunar New Year parade in Oakland's Chinatown neighborhood on Jan. 29, 2023. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

A full transcript will be available 1–2 workdays after the episode’s publication.

City employees hit the picket lines in Los Angeles while government workers in San José plan to strike next week. Scott and Guy Marzorati discuss the politics of labor unrest at city halls and a new survey on voter participation in California. Then, Assemblymember Evan Low joins to discuss barriers to civic participation, his groundbreaking rise in elected office, whether California should sunset its state-sponsored travel ban to states with anti-LGBTQ laws and his effort to remove Proposition 8 from the state constitution.

