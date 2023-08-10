Classroom Gas Leak Dismissed for More Than a Year, Say Rallying Felton Workers

“It seems that SEIU 1021 feels that making inflammatory, unfounded allegations about the health and safety of those who work at and visit Felton Institute will provide them with leverage in our negotiations. That is deeply troubling,” Gilbert wrote. “We strongly believe that SEIU 1021 making these outrageous allegations against Felton Institute undermines the good work we perform for our clients.”

A spokesperson with San Francisco Unified wrote that the district worked to resolve the issue last school year, and that the issue was resolved with Felton several months ago.

Tamar Sarkissian, a spokesperson for PG&E, said in a statement that PG&E gas service representatives responded to each call at the site and conducted thorough investigations.

“Our gas experts consistently received reads showing no gas present,” Sarkissian wrote. “However, we did advise the customer to work with a licensed contractor, their own maintenance department or schedule an additional PG&E inspection to further investigate their houseline, which is not PG&E property and is the customer’s responsibility to maintain. PG&E was not contacted by the customer with this request.”

Several records of work orders with SFUSD also provide a window into the history of efforts to address the gas leak.

“I was told by some children staff members that they smell gas in the playground area near a storage hut,” reads a request from December 2021.

Another from February last year reads, “Staff and family say there is ongoing smell coming from the heater in classroom 132. The smell is now causing headaches to staff members in childcare. Pls come out asap.”

Ana Pedroza had worked in that classroom — which is called the Butterflies room — for years and said she first reported the smell to a supervisor in 2021 after returning from COVID-19 lockdowns. Pedroza, an infant and toddler head teacher, said the odor worsened toward the end of last year.

“I had a parent who came in and she almost vomited because the smell was so bad,” Pedroza said.

Children started getting sick, and parents began to complain, she said.

“For several months we have been bringing this to everyone’s attention,” Pedroza wrote in an October email to a supervisor that was shared with KQED. “We open the doors to ventilate our classroom, but most of the time we end up having headaches at the end of the day because of the smell.”

Pedroza, who had been pregnant at the time, said she felt like vomiting when she walked into the classroom.

“Other teachers were feeling the same symptoms as me, they felt like nausea, they felt like vomiting, they felt headaches at the end of the day,” Pedroza remembered. “And I’m like, ‘Well, we’re not all pregnant here.’”