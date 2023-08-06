Dark Satellite: 'Shade of Shadows'

The Sunday Music Drop is a weekly radio series hosted by the KQED weekend news team. In each segment, we feature a song from a local musician or band with an upcoming show and hear about what inspires their music.

Charlie Hanlon remembers coming across the words “Dark Satellite” in an old encyclopedia he describes as “a trippy book.”

He’s always loved collage art, and had a habit of looking through old books and magazines for inspiration. But when he got to that particular book chapter, the words stood out.

“For some reason it really rang a bell with me,” Hanlon said. “I just decided … if I’m gonna make a cool little art thing, I should just call it dark satellite art.”

Dark Satellite is now the name of Hanlon’s three-person rock band, where he plays guitar, Trevor Gabriel sings vocals and plays bass, and Travis Drumm plays drums.