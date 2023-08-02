San Francisco Leaders — With 1 Notable Absence — Celebrate City's 150-Year Cable Car History

“This system in the late 1970s needed a complete overhaul. We needed to make sure it continued to run and it was safe,” said Breed. “So she (Feinstein) raised money [and] brought in the private sector to allow for an opportunity to make investments in the cable car to maintain and keep the system running.”

In fact, Breed noted there were several women, including Feinstein, who kept the cable cars part of city history over the years. She acknowledged the role of Friedel Klussman, who in 1947 led a civic coalition to keep the cable cars when some wanted them scrapped for something more modern.

Mayor Breed also mentioned the late author Maya Angelou, who briefly worked as a conductor during World War Two, and Fannie Mae Barnes, who became the first female grip person on a cable car in 1998.

“It was women who stepped up to make sure that this amazing cable car continued to be a part of the fabric of San Francisco for 150 years,” said Breed.

As mayor in the early 1980’s, Feinstein led the city’s campaign to save the cable cars, which were old, breaking down and in danger of extinction before the mayor made it a cause célèbre to renovate them. She also guided San Francisco out of its dark days after the Jonestown Massacre and the assassinations of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk.

Feinstein, frail and bound to a wheelchair, is still recovering from a debilitating bout of shingles that forced her to leave Washington D.C. in February for months, and a widely reported decline in her cognitive abilities that has prompted aides to protect her from inquisitive reporters.