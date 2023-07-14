Actors Now On Strike, Halting Entertainment Industry

Failed Contract Talks Lead To Strike By Actors

SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents film and TV actors, announced that its 160,000 members are striking, with actors expected to form picket lines outside of studios on Friday. SAG -AFTRA members will join already striking Hollywood writers.

Such a labor stoppage by both unions at the same time hasn’t happened since 1960 and it basically shuts down Hollywood production.

Heat Will Provide Challenges For Unhoused Population

The heat wave that’s expected to blanket large swaths of the state is forecast to push temperatures in Palm Springs to more than 120 degrees this weekend. The city is struggling to keep its growing homeless population safe in the heat.

Reporter: Madison Aument, KVCR

State Power Grid Operator Says Tools In Place To Keep Lights On During Heat Wave

What about the state’s power grid, which is always a concern during extended heat waves? California’s electric grid operator says it has more tools to make sure the power stays on.

Reporter: Izzy Bloom, The California Report

Regulators Stepping Up Inspections Of Workplaces During Heat Wave

With temperatures reaching triple digits in much of California, state regulators are once again fanning out to inspect high-risk worksites.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED