Rare Plant Rediscovered On Central Coast

Botanists Work To Conserve Rare Plant

After not being seen for decades, a rare native plant was recently rediscovered on the Central Coast. Botanists say the tiny Santa Ynez groundstar grows in the city of Lompoc and nowhere else.

Reporter: Beth Thornton

More Unhoused People Living In Vehicles In Los Angeles

Tent encampments on sidewalks are often the public face of the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles. But a new census of the homeless shows a big increase of the unhoused who live in parked vehicles.

Reporter: David Wagner, LAist