In the second part of their conversation at KQED Live, Scott and Marisa talk to former Assembly Speaker and San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown about his unorthodox strategy for winning an Assembly seat, what he learned from Jesse Unruh, forging bonds with San Francisco’s LGBTQ community and his years in the crosshairs of the FBI.
Political Breakdown
Willie Brown at KQED Live (Pt. 2)
28:49
Former Assembly Speaker and San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown talks with Political Breakdown hosts Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos at KQED in San Francisco on May 9, 2023. (Alain McLaughlin/KQED)
