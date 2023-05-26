KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Political Breakdown

Willie Brown at KQED Live (Pt. 1)

28:30
Scott ShaferMarisa Lagos
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Former Assembly Speaker and San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown talks with Political Breakdown hosts Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos at KQED in San Francisco on May 9, 2023. (Alain McLaughlin/KQED)

In the first part of a conversation at KQED Live, Scott and Marisa talk to former Assembly Speaker and San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown about his childhood in Texas, the unlikely clients who propelled his early law career and how he met Dianne Feinstein.

Sponsored