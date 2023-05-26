In the first part of a conversation at KQED Live, Scott and Marisa talk to former Assembly Speaker and San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown about his childhood in Texas, the unlikely clients who propelled his early law career and how he met Dianne Feinstein.
Political Breakdown
Willie Brown at KQED Live (Pt. 1)
28:30
Former Assembly Speaker and San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown talks with Political Breakdown hosts Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos at KQED in San Francisco on May 9, 2023. (Alain McLaughlin/KQED)
